UPDATE: Woman dies after rescue from sea at Skegness
A woman in her 60s has sadly died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Skegness beach.
The incident happened around 5.45pm yesterday afternoon (Friday).
A spokesperson for the RNLI said the inshore lifeboat was launched and CPR was carried out on a person.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed she was brought back to shore "but sadly died".
A spokesperson said: "Her next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.