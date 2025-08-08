UPDATE: Woman dies after rescue from sea at Skegness

Skegness inshore lifeboat was launched to reports of a man in the sea.

A woman in her 60s has sadly died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Skegness beach.

The incident happened around 5.45pm yesterday afternoon (Friday).

A spokesperson for the RNLI said the inshore lifeboat was launched and CPR was carried out on a person.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed she was brought back to shore "but sadly died".

A spokesperson said: "Her next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."