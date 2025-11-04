UPDATED: Man dies after serious collision at Revesby
The incident is reported to have happened on Main Road, Revesby, not far from the Red Lion Pub in the village
Emergency services attended the scene of what police were describing as a serious collision.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are saddened to confirm a man in his 40s has died after a collision on Main Road in Revesby.
“The single-vehicle collision saw the Boston Road B1183 closed while emergency services attended the scene.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.”
Main Road and the Boston Road B1183 were both closed while emergency services attended but have now reopened and investigators were said to be not seeking any additional information as part of their enquiries.