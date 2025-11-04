UPDATED: Residents evacuated after suspicious device found near Boston Police Station

Police have cordoned off an area near Boston Police Station after a suspicious device was reported.

A bomb disposal unit has been called to Boston Police Station after a “suspicious device” was found.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police reported this morning (Tuesday, November 4) that the device was found near Boston Police Station and a 100m cordon is currently in place.

A police spokesperson added: “We received the report at 11.33am via the Force Control Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been contacted and they are assessing the device.”

People were asked to avoid the area and the force will provide updates as and when they have them.

Update at 1.23pm:

Residents in Boston are being evacuated and a number of roads have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

The following roads will likely be closed for some time, and the bus station on Rosegarth Street is also affected, so you are asked to allow for extra time if you are travelling around the area.

The roads affected are:

- Lincoln Lane

- Rosegarth Street

- Lawrence Lane

- Irby Place

- St Botolph's Bridge

The Municipal Building on West Street has been identified as a rest centre for residents who have been evacuated.

Police will release further updates once more information is available.