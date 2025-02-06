UPDATED: Southgate and Northgate closed to traffic in Sleaford for clear up after Sessions House fire

Northgate has had to be closed again to allow an aerial ladder platform to be positioned next to the Sessions House to clear debris from the fire. Photo: AH

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as Northgate in Sleaford has had to be closed for a period this afternoon by Lincolnshire County Council Highways officers to enable the clearing of debris from last night’s fire at the old Sessions House.

Ten appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended to tackle the fire last night (Wednesday) which was reported at 5.23pm.

Northgate near the Sessions House is closed for two or three hours this afternoon (Thursday) from 12.35pm for the location of an aerial ladder platform

There will be no access north or south past Lloyds Bank and Wetherspoons.

Vehicular access north into Southgate is also closed from Handley Monument.

A statement from North Kesteven District Council said: “Apologies that this is in the ‘school run’ period, but it is essential that this work to deal with debris from the roof of the fire damaged building is undertaken in the interests of public safety and that it is carried out during daylight hours, to work safely.

“You may need to make alternative arrangements or follow different routes to get through the town centre. Road closures will be managed by Lincolnshire County Council Highways.”

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman updated on the situation saying: “There is fire damage to the roof, and internal fire and smoke damage. Building Control are on site assessing the full extent of damage to the structure, and we are assisting with the removal of loose roof tiles using the ALP this afternoon.

“As of this morning we still had two appliances on the scene with our ALP, with crews from Skegness and Stamford providing relief support and dampening down hot spots.

"Our investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.”