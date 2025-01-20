Vandalism blow at site of £650k sports and well-being facility in Spilsby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been a further blow for the hardworking team behind plans for a £650k sports and well-being facility in Spilsby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two acts of vandalism have taken place in the past 10 days, according to Tony Bailey, Chair of the Development.

The latest incident allegedly took place in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15. A waste bin was stolen from the side of the pavilion and set alight, damaging the football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, CCTV cameras were also removed from the building and destroyed.

The bin was set alight, damaging the pitch.

Committee members believe the culprits are youths and are appealing to parents to encourage their children to have more respect for the community.

“I’m sorry to report, but we have experienced two acts of criminal damage over the last 10 days,” said Mr Bailey. “This involves stealing, and setting light to a waste bin, which then melts and damages the field.

"Spilsby Fire Brigade were called to distinguish the fire which was started by the culprits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" It is a waste of their valuable time and the First Team pitch is now damaged.

The pitch had to be repaired before the match.

"We have had to repair this before the weekend match.

“This is totally unacceptable, and must stop now!

“If your child returned home late last night, or smells of smoke, please ask them why.

"Please take a moment to speak to your child (if they are out to the late hours), and please tell them to respect others and the community.

"We have reported this to the Police, submitted CCTV footage and we will prosecute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported, there are ambitious plans to develop a £650k sports and well-being facility on the playing fields site in Spilsby have taken a major step forward.

Spilsby Recreation Ground trustees launched a Crowdfunding Campaign in 2023 to raise £40k towards the development in Ancaster Avenue

The impressive development will see two phases being completed. Phase one will include a redevelopment of the unused Hardcourt to create a state-of-the-art 2G surface for football, netball, tennis and hockey.

Alongside this, an all-weather concrete SkatePark will allow those of all ages to enjoy an all year-round facility for health and engagement. Finally, Phase Two will include much needed pavilion updates and a car park extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concern about the vandalism has also been expressed by Spilsby Town Council who have their own £108,000 project for the play area.

It is due to reopen soon after being closed for four weeks for redevelopment.

The first phase will see a statement large ship, new swings and resurfacing.

Coun Ellie Marsh said: “People are already commenting on social media that the work will get vandalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really must work at creating a sense of ride amongst the young so they are less likely to danage things.”

Lincolnsire World contacted Lincolnshire Police regarding the concerns about vandalism but had not received a response at the time of going to press.