'We believe that this man was hit by a vehicle': Police appeal for witnesses after man, 53, dies in collision

Lincolnshire Police are renewing an appeal for information following a fatal collision in which a 53-year-old man died.

Yesterday (Friday), the Force appealed for information and witnesses after the man was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road in Boston, near to Pilgrim Hospital.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the A16 Sibsey Road between Pilleys Lane, just outside Boston, and the Post Office at Sibsey, between the hours of 3.53am and 4.25am yesterday (Friday) and was reported shortly afterwards.

Police say they believe the man was a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that did not stopped at the scene.

“We believe that this man was hit by a vehicle and, as yet, we have not traced this vehicle or the driver,” a statement reads. “We are still urgently seeking information from the public in relation to this.”

Police are reaching out to everyone in the county in the hope someone may have been in the area and witnessed the incident.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Emma Ward said: “An important part of any investigation is information from the public because it can provide us with details that we might not be able to secure otherwise.

"It’s especially important in this case because a man has sadly died, and we want to make sure we carry out an investigation that is as fully informed as it can be. “If you have any information, even if you think it’s not important, please do get in touch with us. We would rather have those details and decide if it’s something that will aid the investigation than not have it at all.” Anyone with information, is asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference number 47 of 17 October.