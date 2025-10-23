'We will survive': Storm Benjamin leaves new 84,000 poppy display in Skegness in tatters

‘We will survive’: That is the message from Skegness Royal British Legion after Storm Benjamin ripped through the new 84,000 poppy display leaving it in tatters and flapping in the wind.

Members and volunteers had watched the installation of the massive Community Project on the Altitude 44 high wire on Sunday, when a ceremony of celebration and Remembrance was held.

However, this morning (Thursday), the gale force winds brought by Storm Benjamin ripped the nets and left poppies scattered around the nearby Memorial Gardens.

Tracy Turner, RBL Poppy Appeal organiser, was one of the first on site to insect the damage.

"As you can see Storm Benjamin has had a bit of a go at our nets,” she said. “We are not going up today because of the wind but we are aware, we will get it fixed – we will survive this wind.”

Earler, the Environment Agency has issued a warning that coastal roads and footpaths along the Lincolnshire coast were at risk of flooding. This was expected to remain in place until 8am.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued,” the EA said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Residents were warned to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

They are also advised to avoid low lying coastal roads, “as sea spray and waves could be dangerous”.

Yellow warnings for strong winds and rain have remain in place.

Cloudy with heavy rain and strong winds, including gales between 50 and 70 mph, are expected mainly in the east. It is expected to be drier from the west during the afternoon. Feeling cold, especially in the wind. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and mostly dry conditions overnight, a few showers feeding into the Derbyshire hills. Staying windy with a risk of coastal gales. Feeling chilly, especially in the strong winds. Minimum temperature 5 °C.