Who put the lights out in Skegness and Ingoldmells?

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells was hit by a power cut on Saturday.

Spain and Portugal were not the only places hit by power cuts at the weekend – Ingoldmells and Skegness were also affected in ‘unconnected’ incidents.

On Saturday, Fantasy Island suffered ‘reduced ride availability’ after losing some of its power supply.

While East Midlands Electricity were investigating, owners of the theme park sweetened the inconvenience for visitors by offering a 50 per cent discount on wristbands, pushing the 18 rides and other attractions that were still in operation.

The situation was rectified on Sunday, with Fantasy Island giving the Electricity Board huge praise for solving the problem.

A spokesperson for Fantasy Island said: “A massive thank you to East Midlands Electricity for their incredible work in identifying the power issue that impacted our main fairground area.

“We’re pleased to confirm that the park will be fully operational again starting today (Sunday, April 27)”.

“We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during the temporary closure of some rides — the issue was unfortunately beyond our control.”

However, later in the day, the Electricity Board were faced with another problem when 156 properties lost power in Skegness.

A spokesperson for National Grid told Lincolnshire World it was merely a coincidence that the cuts in Skegness coincided with those in Europe and followed the incident in Ingoldmells.

A spokeperson said: “A fault on the electricity network in Skegness caused a power cut affecting 156 properties on Sunday, April 27.

"The incident was reported at 8.35am, with all customers restored by 6.22pm.

"We’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to reconnect them.”

