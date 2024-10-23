Woman, 53, dies in road accident after her vehicle enters water
Police received reports that at 6.45am yesterday (Tuesday) a silver Range Rover and a white Luton style van had been involved in an accident on Westville Road.
The 53-year-old female driver of the Range Rover was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle entered a body of water at the side of the road. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Nobody else was injured in the incident.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area and seen the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle before the incident, or anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.
If you can help, please contact [email protected] via email, putting ‘Incident 51 of 22/10/24’ in the subject line.
