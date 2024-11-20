Yellow weather warning for snow and ice across coastal areas

We may not be seeing a return of the Beast from the East, but Skegness could see snow, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been issued as the east of Lincolnshire remains inder threat of snow and ice.

The warning by the Met Office for snow and ice will be in place until 12pm noon today (Wednesday, November 20).

Areas such as Alford have already seen the first slurry of snow but the latest warning affects places such as Skegness, Spilsby, Wainfleet All Saints and Chapel St Leonards.

A forecast for the East Midlands states:

Today:

Bright and feeling bitter on Wednesday with sunshine and periods of brisk northwesterly winds. Wintry showers for coastal areas likely through the morning. Mostly fine in afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight:

A very cold night with a severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas. Winds decreasing mostly light but brisker near the coast. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Thursday:

Another cold day with a chance of snow showers returning to some areas, mainly Derbyshire, on Thursday. A slow thaw during daylight hours but icy stretches persisting in places. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday cold with wintry showers near coasts. Some snow probable Saturday morning with rain by evening. Very windy. Sunday milder and brighter with rain clearing and remaining windy.

Stay warm and safe everyone!