Emergency services attend incident at North Somercotes Co-op

Ambulance (stock image)

Eye-witnesses reported seeing several police cars, ambulances, and the air ambulance at the Co-op store in Conisholme Road yesterday morning.

This morning, a spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) told the Leader: “We received a call at 10.19am on July 4 to Conisholme Road in North Somercotes.

“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”

Further details about the incident have not been made public. The Leader has contacted Lincolnshire Police and the Air Ambulance for comment.

The Leader also contacted representatives for the Co-op, who said they were not able to comment on the matter.