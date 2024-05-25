Emergency services called to reports of aircraft crashing in a field in Coningsby
Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”
Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
