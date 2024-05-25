Emergency services called to reports of aircraft crashing in a field in Coningsby

Lincolnshire Police news.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.

