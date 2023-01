Emergency services were called to the scene of house fire in Skegness yesterday (Thursday) teatime.

The incident took place at Albert Avenue at around 6.50pm but police said there was no risk to surrounding properties.

In a statement released last night on social media, Lincolnshire Police said: “This is an ongoing incident and officers will remain at the property while investigations continue.

“There is no risk to surrounding properties.”