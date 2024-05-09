Emergency services respond to car in ditch off A17 near Sleaford, leading to long tailbacks
The incident took place near the Asgarby junction.
It was attended by the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), which was alerted to the incident at about 8.25am, and Lincolnshire Police.
A spokesman for EMAS said: “We sent two paramedics in solo response cars and two patients were assessed and discharged on scene.”
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers attended and found a driver and passenger with no injuries and a vehicle which had an issue with the wheels, which needed to be recovered.”
While the emergency services dealt with the matter, the A17 was closed westbound, with Lincolnshire Police taking on traffic management duties.
At one point, eastbound traffic was queuing as far back as the Kirkby la Thorpe turn-off, and, westbound, almost as far as the Heckington turn-off – about a mile in each direction.