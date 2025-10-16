10 new planning applications submitted to East Lindsey District Council

East Lindsey District Council headquarters in Horncastle, where planning decisions will be made.

Here is a roundup of 10 of the latest applications submitted to the ELDC planning portal in the past month.

1 Environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening – land rear of Willow Farm, Thoresby Road, Tetney.

The objective of the proposal is to mitigate flood risk by increasing land elevation in an area identified as being vulnerable to surface or tidal flooding.

2 Advertisement consent to display hoarding and roof signs on land south west of Catchwater Meadow, Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh

3 Section 19 variation of Listed Building consent at The Coach House, Low Lane, Well. The approved works involve new doors, windows, and internal insulation within a heritage building.

4 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening – Change of use to educational facility at Farm School at Wood Farm, Brinkhill Road, South Ormsby. Request is to determine whether the conversion of an existing agricultural building to form a farm-based educational facility requires a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposal aims to promote agricultural education and rural skills, but screening considers potential effects on landscape, biodiversity, traffic, and rural character.

5 Planning Permission – Retrospective change of use for storage containers at Crabtree Lodge, Crabtree Lane, Sutton on Sea.

Applicant is sseeking permission for the siting of storage containers used to store machinery, components, and stock associated with an existing local business.

6 Planning Permission – Operation of an Inert Waste Management Facility (Retrospective) on land North of Fruitpick Control Tower, Alford Road, Woodthorpe. The facility processes non-hazardous inert waste materials, such as soils, sands, and rubble, for reuse or recycling. The assessment considers traffic movements, environmental controls, noise, dust suppression, and compliance with waste policy, particularly within rural and agricultural settings.

8 Planning Permission – Installation of two padel courts with floodlighting at Louth Tennis Centre, Scarborough Road, Fairfield Industrial. The development seeks to expand recreational amenities at the existing tennis centre, encouraging community participation and sports development.

9 Listed Building Consent – 45 Westgate, Louth. Applicant is seeking Listed Building Consent for replacement windows and doors on the south and west elevations, alongside general internal refurbishment.

10 Planning Permission – Manor Farm, Churchthorpe, Fulstow.

Proposal for extensions and alterations to an existing listed farmhouse, providing additional living accommodation and the conversion of an outbuilding into an annexe.