10 of latest applications in county’s planning portals

East Lindsey's headquarters where districts plans are decided.

Here is a round-up of 10 of the latest projects to be validated planning portals around Lincolnshire:

1 Environmental Impact Assessment for a screening opinion with respect to the outline erection of 46 dwellings (with site layout and means of access to be considered).

Land Adjacent To William Lovell Church Of England Academy, Main Road, Stickney.

2 Change of use of existing office to form a Driving Test Centre.

The Bracings, 7 Heath Road, Skegness.

3 Section 192 application to determine a lawful commencement on planning permission reference no. N/164/02337/23 for the change of use of land for recreational use as a cycle park.

Land Off Donington Road South Willingham

4 Change of use of existing land to provide a commercial dog walking area with the erection of a shelter and perimeter fencing.

Land Opposite Lime House, Meadow Lane, Benniworth.

5 Certificate of lawfulness of proposed works to a listed building to determine whether those works would be lawful for the repairs to the brickwork of the canal lock and the installation of coping stones.

Land Adjacent Ticklepenny Lock, Ticklepenny Lock Road, Keddington.

6 Extension to existing manufacturing facility at Annyalla Chicks, Mill Lane, Butterwick.

7 Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to three dwellings

Land Adjacent Post Office, Main Road, Donington On Bain.

8 Change of use from grassed area of former airfield to provide general storage ancillary to existing landscaping business, construction of hard standing, siting of 3no. storage containers and the erection of perimeter fencing and access gates.

Land East Of The Barn Cheapside, Holton Le Clay.

9 Erection of six silos

Roxholm Farm Bloxholm Road Roxholm, Sleaford.

10 The use of the land as a holiday caravan site as detailed in plan 22_1216_003, with the static caravans to be occupied as holiday homes only

Lakeview, Mareham Lane, Sleaford.