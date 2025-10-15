16 planning applications submitted East Lindsey District Council - including more on homeless pods proposals

More details have been released about plans for homeless pods in Skegness.

More details have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council regarding the layout for proposed accommodation pods for the homeless in a car park in Skegness.

In July, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) gave the green light for emergency pods for the homeless to be sited in Skegness in spite of objections by the town council.

The decision to go ahead with siting the pods on Princes Parade Car Park in Princes Parade was described as a significant milestone in ELDC’s efforts to provide safe, dignified and transitional accommodation for people experiencing homelessness in East Lindsey.

The authority is now applying for the discharge of condition 3 (boundary treatment), condition 4 (occupancy restriction), condition 5 (ground anchors) and condition 6 (management plan).

Proposed layout.

A document submitted with the application shows an image of the site plan, featuring 1.2m-high metal fencing and trellis at the front of compound area, housing the four 2.400m x 1.800m pods.

There will be a 3m minimum margin between pods and site boundary where there will be a solar lighting column.

A decision will be made in due course.

Other applications submitted to the ELDC planning portal in the past month include:

1 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening – Raising Land Level to Mitigate Flooding

Location: Land Rear of Willow Farm, Thoresby Road, Tetney.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: The objective of the proposal is to mitigate flood risk by increasing land elevation in an area identified as being vulnerable to surface or tidal flooding.

2 Advertisement Consent – Display of Hoarding and Roof Signs

Location: Land South West of Catchwater Meadow, Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Consent sought for the display of several advertising hoardings and illuminated signage, including:

3 non-illuminated hoardings (Signs A, B & D)

1 externally illuminated hoarding (Sign C)

1 externally illuminated roof-mounted sign (Sign E)

3 Section 19 Variation of Listed Building Consent – Internal Materials

Location: The Coach House, Low Lane, Well.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: The application is to vary Condition 6 relating to internal materials under a previously approved Listed Building Consent (N/198/1868/23). The approved works involve new doors, windows, and internal insulation within a heritage building.

4 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening – Change of Use to Educational Facility

Location: Proposed Farm School at Wood Farm, Brinkhill Road, South Ormsby.

Status: Unknown

Description: EIA Screening request to determine whether the conversion of an existing agricultural building to form a farm-based educational facility requires a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposal aims to promote agricultural education and rural skills, but screening considers potential effects on landscape, biodiversity, traffic, and rural character.

5 Planning Permission – Retrospective Change of Use for Storage Containers

Location: Crabtree Lodge, Crabtree Lane, Sutton on Sea.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Retrospective application seeking permission for the siting of storage containers used to store machinery, components, and stock associated with an existing local business.

6 Section 73 Application – Variation of Condition (Approved Plans)

Location: Land North West of Beck Drive, Tetney.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Application made under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission N/178/00188/23, which granted approval for the erection of six dwellings with associated garages. The variation likely reflects minor design changes, such as revised layouts, elevations, or site access adjustments.

7 Planning Permission – Operation of an Inert Waste Management Facility (Retrospective)

Reference: 03270/25/CMA

Location: Land North of Fruitpick Control Tower, Alford Road, Woodthorpe.

Status: Unknown

Description: Retrospective planning application for the operation of an inert waste management facility, classified as a County Matter Application (handled by Lincolnshire County Council due to its minerals and waste nature). The facility processes non-hazardous inert waste materials, such as soils, sands, and rubble, for reuse or recycling. The assessment considers traffic movements, environmental controls, noise, dust suppression, and compliance with waste policy, particularly within rural and agricultural settings.

8 Planning Permission – Erection of a Double Garage (Replacement of Existing)

Location: Moor Holt, Kirkby Lane, Kirkby on Bain.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Proposal for the demolition of an existing garage and construction of a new double garage.

9 Planning Permission – Erection of Detached Annexe (Demolition of Existing Outbuilding)

Location: Plot at The Woodlands, Chapel Road, Tumby Woodside.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Application for the construction of a detached annexe within the curtilage of an existing dwelling, replacing an outdated outbuilding to be demolished.

10 Planning Permission – Installation of Two Padel Courts with Floodlighting

Reference: 03243/25/FUL

Location: Louth Tennis Centre, Scarborough Road, Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Application proposing the installation of 2 padel courts—a fast-growing racket sport facility—together with perimeter fencing and floodlighting. The development seeks to expand recreational amenities at the existing tennis centre, encouraging community participation and sports development.

11 Listed Building Consent – Alterations Including Conservatory and Wall Modifications

Reference: 03224/25/LBA

Location: 24 Market Street, Spilsby.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations to a heritage property, including the replacement of windows and doors, chimney restoration, construction of a new conservatory extension and removal of an existing lean-to and partial demolition of a garden wall and internal partition

12 Planning Permission – External Staircase Extension

Reference: 03219/25/FUL

Location: Rivendell Lodge, Iddesleigh Road, Woodhall Spa.

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Application for the extension of an existing dwelling to include an external staircase, likely to serve an upper floor or loft conversion.

13 Listed Building Consent – Internal and External Alterations

Reference: 03182/25/LBA

Location: 45 Westgate, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 9YE

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Application for Listed Building Consent for replacement windows and doors on the south and west elevations, alongside general internal refurbishment.

14 Planning Permission – Alterations to a Listed Building

Reference: 03181/25/FUL

Location: 45 Westgate, Louth

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Companion application to the above (03182/25/LBA) seeking planning permission for the same set of alterations—replacement windows, doors, and courtyard resurfacing.

15 Planning Permission – Extensions and Alterations Including Annexe Conversion

Location: Manor Farm, Churchthorpe, Fulstow

Status: Awaiting Decision

Description: Proposal for extensions and alterations to an existing listed farmhouse, providing additional living accommodation and the conversion of an outbuilding into an annexe.