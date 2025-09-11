20 planning applications for Skegness area validated in recent weeks

Location of proposed homes in Burgh le Marsh.

A planning application to build 104 new homes in Burgh le Marsh is back before East Lindsey District Council.

The original approval for the plans on land adjacent to Jockhedge Hall Lane granted outline consent.

Now agent Andrew Clover Planning and Design Ltd has applied to remove the condition imposed on affordable housing

Under Local Plan Policy SP7, residential schemes of 15 or more units must deliver 30% affordable housing.

However, the applicant has provided a detailed Viability Assessment, which concludes that requiring affordable housing would make the project financially unfeasible.

A local resident has submitted a formal objection, raising several concerns about both the proposed removal of affordable housing and the wider impact of the development.

The objector highlights that a number of recently built homes in Burgh Le Marsh remain unsold or unoccupied, yet stresses that demand for genuinely affordable housing remains unmet. They argue that removing the requirement would worsen the situation.

The development site consists of productive arable land supporting wildlife including lapwings, curlews, owls and Bats and the resident fears the loss of habitat and wider ecological harm.

Below is a summary of additional planning applications validated by East Lindsey District Council in recent weeks:

1 Skegness Retail Park, Wainfleet Road, Skegness (02883/25/FUL)

Proposal: Food/drink unit with drive-thru, car park alterations, new access, and associated works.

Validated: 5 Aug 2025

2 Old Sweet Factory, Heather Road, Skegness (02832/25/FUL)

Proposal: Redevelopment of former factory into 32 mixed-use units.

Validated: 31 Jul 2025

3 Beck Cottage, Scremby Road, Candlesby (03075/25/ESR)

Proposal: EIA screening for extension of dwelling.

Validated: 20 Aug 2025

4 Cranberry Cottage, 126 Main Road, Hundleby (03066/25/FUL)

Proposal: Demolition of conservatory and erection of replacement.

Validated: 19 Aug 2025

5 Whispering Waters Caravan Park, Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe (03070/25/FUL)

Proposal: Extension for 9 static caravans, new road, alterations to access, demolition of existing structures.

Validated: 19 Aug 2025

6 Inglenook Caravan Park, Hogsthorpe Road, Mumby (03050/25/LDC)

Proposal: Section 191 application to establish lawful use as touring and static caravan site.

Validated: 18 Aug 2025

7 Tramps, School Lane, Great Steeping

Proposal: Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling.

8 The Laurels, Main Road, East Keal (02934/25/FUL)

Proposal: Construction of holiday let, demolition of potting shed.

Validated: 12 Aug 2025

9 Buttercup Meadow, Golden Anchor Caravan Park, Chapel St Leonards (02923/25/RVC)

Proposal: Variation of landscaping condition. Includes 43 static caravans, 5 lodges, lake excavation, and works.

Validated: 20 Aug 2025

10 Walts Haven Caravan Site, Coronation Road, Ingoldmells (02910/25/LDC)

Proposal: Year-round residential occupancy of 4 caravans (lawfulness application).

Validated: 5 Aug 2025

11 Stockwith Mill, Hagworthingham (02901/25/ESR)

Proposal: EIA screening for change of use to events venue with licensed bar. Retrospective pergola included.

Validated: 1 Aug 2025

12 Clough House, Croft Marsh, Croft (02860/25/FUL)

Proposal: Change of use and alterations for seasonal worker accommodation (HMO).

Validated: 31 Jul 2025

13 33 Algitha Road, Skegness (02863/25/FUL)

Proposal: Change of use from office to part of residential dwelling.

Validated: 30 Jul 2025

14 Rose Villa Caravan Park, Skegness (02872/25/FUL)

Proposal: Demolition of existing amenity building, replacement with new amenity building.

Validated: 5 Aug 2025

15 The Hollies, 38 West End, Burgh Le Marsh (02849/25/FUL)

Proposal: Conversion of 2 holiday units into 2 permanent residential dwellings.

Validated: 28 Jul 2025

16 Land Adjacent Strawberry View, Wainfleet Road, Burgh Le Marsh (02836/25/FUL)

Proposal: New dwelling with garage, access road, and 1.35m boundary wall.

Validated: 28 Jul 2025

17 Rose Villa Caravan Park, Skegness (02756/25/LDC)

Proposal: Lawfulness application for continued use as caravan park.

Validated: 31 Jul 2025

18 32 High Street, Burgh Le Marsh (02982/25/FUL)

Proposal: Extensions including covered courtyard and outdoor WC.

Validated: 13 Aug 2025

19 Fishing Lakes Adjacent Skegness Grain Ltd (Pending Reference)

Proposal: Change of use of land for 137 holiday lodges, 7 show lodges, 23 touring caravan pitches, toilet block, 2 ponds, internal roads, and landscaping.