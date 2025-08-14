40 new EV charging points set to be installed in next 12 months

Ev Charging Point. Photo Lincolnshire County Council

Forty new electrical vehicle charging points will be installed in the county in the next year using government funding.

Lincolnshire County Council said it expects to install a total of 55 new EV charging points by 2027 after it received £249,000 of funding from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles in 2022.

There are currently eight county council-owned charging points in Lincolnshire.

It said that three more have already been put in, with another 40 set to be installed in the next 12 months.

The charging points will be installed by the county council and will be maintained and run by private contractors.

The council has also received £5.6 million in government funding to install more EV charging points in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council was part of a consortium of 13 councils which successfully bid for a total of £39.3 million from the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Investment Fund.

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: “We are delighted the Government has allocated funding over £39.3m for 13 councils across the Midlands. This will really help the region to charge ahead of the pack.

“This is a vital next step in our efforts to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region ahead of the phase out of sales of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030.

“This funding will improve the lives of those living in the Midlands, particularly for those who do not have access to off-street parking and may struggle to charge their vehicle otherwise.”