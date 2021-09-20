66 kilos of bagged rubbish and metal collected in Great British Beach Clean in Skegness

Volunteers who took part in the Great British Beach Clean at the weekend.

Local volunteers Coastal Access For All (CAFA) worked alongside the The Marine Conservation Society on Saturday to clean up the beach after the busy summer season.

Around 41 volunteers signed up to take part, meeting at the car park ramp by X-Site Skate Park on Saturday morning.

All equipment was provided and public liability insurance in place.

36 kilos of bagged rubbish and 30 kilos of metal were collected.

Organiser Phil Gaskell said: "I'd like to thank the volunteers who collected 36 kilos of bagged rubbish and 30 kilos of metal from Skegness North Beach today.