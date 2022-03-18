90 homes benefit from energy efficiency funding scheme

Eligible residents have benefitted from a range of energy efficient measures under Phase 1b of the Green Homes Grant scheme.

Eligible residents have benefitted from a range of energy efficient measures under Phase 1b of the Green Homes Grant scheme.

These include loft, wall or floor insulation, low-energy lighting, solar panels and smart heating controls which have been funded by the Department for Energy, Business and Industrial Strategy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £1.3-million worth of works has now been instructed following the Council’s successful award of £2.2 million last year. In total, more than 200 homes are set to benefit from the scheme by completion this summer.

Phase 2 of the scheme is now also starting to see construction works begin across Boston and East Lindsey, with more than 150 homes across the two authorities set to benefit.

An example of an East Lindsey resident who has recently benefitted from Solar panels under the scheme, is Mr Bosworth from Mablethorpe.

Mr Bosworth’s property has halved in C02 emissions and has increased its EPC rating from an E to a C.

Praising the contractors, he said: "They were brilliant and took the time to explain to me the work they were doing.

"They were very trustworthy, and I even left them to do the job whilst I went to work.

"I couldn’t be happier with the solar panels. I was surprised at how good they look on the roof and they are barely noticeable; I’d recommend it to anybody.”

Coun Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change at East Lindsey District Council said the authority's Environment and Climate Change Team is working hard to deliver projects across the district. He said: “It’s fantastic to see the works being completed across East Lindsey.

"The scheme will have a powerful impact on resident’s energy bills and their carbon footprint.”

Phase 1b and Phase 2 are now closed to new applicants, but Phase 3 (named the Sustainable Warmth Programme) has funding of £7.2 million for homes across Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland and applications will open on 1st April 2022.