'A dream come true' -- new slipway brings historic Louth Canal back into public use

Dozens flocked to the official opening of a new slipway that has helped to bring the historic Louth Canal back into public use.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they were unanimous in their praise of the £96,000 project that has been a labour of love for the Louth Navigation Trust organisation, which is made up entirely of volunteers.

The trust has created the slipway for paddle-boarders, kayakers and canoeists to easily access the canal at the hamlet of Austen Fen – 101 years since the waterway became disused after commercial barges stopped working on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the visitors to the fun-packed opening event on Sunday was David Higgs, who posted on the trust’s Facebook page: “Amazing work and an amazing turnout. Well done Louth Navigation Trust!

Paddle-boarders on the Louth Canal after using the new slipway at Austen Fen. (PHOTO BY: Louth Navigation Trust)

“I've been in Louth for 25 years now and have taken great interest in the Louth Canal, which has not been in use for a very long time. I was hoping that, one day, it would be put to use again and Sunday was that day!

“Thanks to hard work by the trust, all their sponsors and volunteers, the canal now has a ramp that allows paddle-boarders, small boats and kayaks to launch from. There is now an uninterrupted, seven-mile stretch of water (between Outfen and Tetney Lock), with a car park 20 metres away also.

“As far as I'm aware, it's free to use. The trust has made a dream of mine come true. Onwards and upwards for more development and the benefits it brings to Louth. Gonna treat myself to a boat now!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David’s views were echoed by many others, who enjoyed a terrific family day out to mark the opening of the slipway, which was needed because the banks of the canal are so steep.

Members of the Louth Navigation Trust on the new slipway at Austen Fen. (PHOTO BY: Louth Navigation Trust).

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The launch event aimed to celebrate the slipway with a flotilla of paddlers on the canal.

"This wonderful rural setting, with a grade II listed canalside warehouse, built in 1770, dominates the low-lying marsh and has wonderful views from the towpath.”

Watersport enthusiasts took along their own paddle-board, kayak or dinghy, while other visitors enjoyed a walk along the towpath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which was supported by local groups Louth Rotary, Louth Lions, 1st Manby Scouts and Covenham Sailing Club, as well as the mayor and mayoress of Louth, also featured live music, family activities and refreshments.

A flotilla of paddlers on the revived Louth Canal. (PHOTO BY: David Higgs)

The trust, which has about 250 members, was formed in 1986 and carries out valuable work to enhance the canal, which played a vital part in the Industrial Revolution (1760 to 1840), connecting the town with the River Humber estuary, but closed in 1924.

Secretary Paula Hunt hopes the new slipway will “encourage further projects along the canal and towpath until all 11 miles are accessible for leisure and pleasure”.

She told the local media: “We have been trying to get back on the canal for a good while now. Paddle-boarding has become very popular, so we aimed the project at that group of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is more to do, but it’s been a great achievement. It’s taken a year from conception to completion.”

Funding for the slipway came from various sources, including the government, though its UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Inland Waterways Lincolnshire.