'A fantastic spectacle' - Flock of more than 20,000 starlings put on spectacular show at Lincolnshire nature reserve

If The Twelve Days of Christmas has taught us anything, it’s that no Yuletide is complete without a vast amount of birds.

More than 20,000 starlings are currently putting on spectacular displays at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston. Picture: Daniel Youngs

If that is the case, Christmas has come early for one nature reserve in Lincolnshire as it is currently playing host to thousands upon thousands of starlings.

For the past few weeks, increasing numbers of starlings have been gathering in the evening skies at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

The flock now numbers more than 20,000 birds and, in turn, has been attracting increasing numbers of birdwatchers – with some travelling from a couple of hours away.

One of the murmurations at RSPB Frampton Marsh near Boston. Picture: Daniel Youngs

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager for the reserve, said: “These winter flocks of starlings are called murmurations. They are gathering together as there is safety in numbers, the sheer mass of birds confuses potential predators. It is just great that they also form a fantastic spectacle for people to see, too. The birds sleep in the reedbed but, before they settle down for the night the flock often twists and swirls in aerobatic gyrations that equal that of the Red Arrows. It is a true spectacle of nature, right here in Lincolnshire.”

In addition to the starlings, visitors have also been enjoying views of marsh harriers – large birds of prey which, until recently, were considered rare in the UK – with up to 30 being seen bedding down to sleep.

Whooper swans, winter visitors from Iceland, have also found the reserve the ideal place to spend the night, with a peak count of 630 birds filling their air with their loud trumpeting calls.

Chris added: “Between thousands of starlings, scores of swans and the mass of marsh harriers, it only goes to show how the work we have put into Frampton Marsh really has paid off. It really is a wonderful place to come and see some of the best of Lincolnshire’s wildlife, and in comfort too with a warm visitor centre and a lovely café serving home-cooked food!

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in nature to come and pay us a visit.”

Up to date details of the murmuration, timing and where best to be to see it can be found on the reserve’s Facebook page, faceboook.com/RSPBFrampton. More details about the reserve may be found on its website, rspb.org.uk/framptonmarsh.

RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston.