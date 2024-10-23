"Hopefully, whatever the Environment Agency are doing is working and will stop further flooding.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain over the weekend just one year after the devastation caused by Storm Babet in Lincolnshire has brought a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need to be prepared.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between October 2023 and February 2024, Lincolnshire was lashed by continuous storm events bringing heavy rainfall and flooding impacts to communities. Storm Babet and Storm Henk in particular caused significant impacts across Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

Around 2,300 properties across the region were affected by river and surface water flooding, including 200 homes in Horncastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dutchburn, Asset Performance Team Leader for the Environment Agency in the South Humber & East Coast (SHEC), remembers Storm Babet well.

Firefighters working to pump out the flooded cottage at Holdingham.

"I never expected to be spending a weekend in October 2023, during Storm Babet, sat in Wainfleet fire station working with the internal drainage boards and the fire and rescue service on where and how to use pumps,” he said.

"The weather is becoming wetter, windier and more unpredictable. In recent years, we have seen more flooding, whether from intense rainfall, increased river flows or coastal surges.”

The anniversary comes alongside the Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week – highlighting the importance of local authorities having a plan in place to protect communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s something welcomed by Coun Colin Davie, Executive Councillor for Economy and Place at Lincolnshire County Council and also ward councillor for Ingoldmells Rural, speaking in the wake of Hurricane Milton on Thursday, after the storm smashed through coastal communities in Florida.

Horncastle's flooding. Photo: Kurbia Aerial

“The devastation is a stark reminder of the power of nature,” he said. “The only reason more did not die is Florida has a plan – that is why it is essential our communities have one, not just the ones on the coast.”

Since Storm Babet the EA told Lincolnshire World officers have spent 100,000 hours working on recovery projects in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire alone. This includes emergency repair works to defences that were damaged during last winter’s wet weather.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities, such as Lincolnshire, is our top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the impacts of Storm Babet, the Environment Agency has done a thorough assessment of the condition of flood defense assets across the country to ensure they are up to the required standard. Environment Agency officers have also spent 100,000 hours working on recovery projects in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire alone. This includes emergency repair works to defences that were damaged during last winter’s wet weather.

A tractor submerged in water in a field at Ashby by Partney.

“This week marks Flood Action Week; it’s important that members of the public know what to do to prepare for flooding. Some simple actions people can take are to check your flood risk and sign up for free flood warning service by visiting: Sign up for flood warnings - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) and to download the Environment Agency’s free, simple flood plan. “

Emergency repair works completed include to the left bank of the Maxey Cut, near Tallington, breaches to both banks of the Barlings Eau, near Short Ferry, just outside Lincoln, and further breaches at Bourne Eau, Tattershall and at the Crowland and Cowbit Washes.

During September, the EA’s contractors have also begun work at Fiskerton. In other parts of the county the Environment Agency is continuing to work with partners and communities to look at certain issues. One of these is the ‘Sustainable Recovery Pilot Project’ which has been set up under the Fens2100+ team to work with the community in the Barlings Eau area. The project aims to explore better ways to recover the defences rather than just fixing breached banks only for these to fail in another location a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the Environment Agency carries out a beach recharge between Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point in Skegness.

But how confident are Lincolnshire communities they are safe as we enter ‘flooding season’?

Businesses were forced to close on Ruskington High Street after the Beck which runs through the centre of the village overflowed.

The three-day period of the storm was the third wettest in England and Wales since 1891, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising waters overtopped the banks of the Ruskington Beck, flooding the High Street and Chapel Street.

At the time, Sophie Hare, owner of Hare and Beauty salon on the High Street said they have been forced to close due to the rising waters flowing into their shop.

She recalled: “We have taken our shoes off and are going around in bare feet in the salon as it is completely flooded downstairs. The water is coming in through the skirting boards."

Salon manager Cassie Henderson hopes that whatever work the Environment Agency has done will be enough to stop further flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had a lot of rain recently but the Beck hasn’t risen – although we can’t compare it to that day when we flooded.

"Hopefully, whatever the Environment Agency are doing is working and will stop further flooding.”

In Sleaford, firefighters pumped water out homes at Holdingham after rainwater caused a nearby stream to overflow.

Water running off the fields had swollen the Holdingham Field Beck causing it to flood Holdingham Lane which runs beside it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town and North Kesterven District councillor Robert Oates says is not convinced anything has been done to prevent a repeat of the flooding should there be another Storm Babet.

"One year on I am still awaiting a report from Lincolnshire County Council. Four homes flooded and six OAP bungalows came within inches of flooding too and I fear the same could happen again.

"There is some good news in that the East Mercia Rivers Trust is working up a scheme with the Rauceby Estate to slow down the flow of the water on the side of the A15 bypass.

"It all depends on whether the EA can fund it but it is a Natural Flood Management project using leaky dams made of logs which is a very cheap option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Horncastle, 200 homes were flooded, businesses and schools forced to close, events were cancelled, and people and animals had to be rescued as Storm Babet swept the region.

The torrential rain torrential through the night and early hours of the morning caused the River Waring and River Bain to burst their banks.

Locals blamed the delay in closing the sluice gate. However, four months after trhe disaster, The EA released a report stating that the flooding was caused by “extreme” flooding – not the delay closing the sluice gate.

As reported concerns by tose operating the Boston Belle boat trips about the Boston Flood Barrier were raised to Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tom Ashton chairs the Flood and Water Scrutiny Committee at Lincolnshire County Council and was on the trip.

He told Lincolnshire World the EA addressed the meeting on Monday: “The EA gave a a very clear and unequivocal statement that the Barrier does not cause a restriction in flows downstream from the Grand Sluice, or impede the discharge of the South Forty Foot at Black Sluice.

“What was also interesting is the potential upgrade of Grand Sluice through potentially using the Navigation Lock for discharging water at low tide. The engineering work on the lock is proposed in order to maintain the discharge capacity while each of the sluice gates is taken offline for refurbishment. Should the lock be available after the three main gates are refurbished, it should take Grand Sluice up from 210 cumecs (a cumec is one cubic meter) to around 270 cumecs.

"By comparison, peak capacity flow on the River Bain in Horncastle near Tesco is 14 cumecs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, my question and the answer received points to the potential benefits along the whole Lower Witham system from Lincoln downstream.”

Since going to press the EA has been back to Lincolnshire World and stating: “The Boston Barrier has been used six times against a high tide since it became operational in December 2020.

“There are still some works to be completed at the Port of Boston’s Wet Dock Entrance

"The works here are vital to keep up with future climate change predictions, but it is important to note that the tidal flood risk here is currently no different than it is for the rest of the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boston Barrier team is currently seeking approvals, assurance, and consents ahead of Wet Dock Entrance works starting, and the current completion date for the scheme is in the 2027/2028 financial year, depending on reinstatement requirements.

Sign up to Flood Alerts and Warnings at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/