Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An algal bloom has returned to Skegness Boating Lake, with locals once again criticising the unsightly appearance and "unbearable" odour.

East Lindsey District Council vowed to address the issue at the start of May after locals took to social media to complain that the southern end of the lake looked "absolutely disgusting" and "smelled awful."

A spokesperson noted that although the lake had been treated with non-toxic chemical dosing and the problem was initially remedied, it has since returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the council hopes to solve the problem in the coming weeks, just in time for the school summer holidays.

The southern end of Skegness Boating Lake in May Credit: Facebook

An exact timeline could not be given, as there are many variables, including weather, water temperature, the amount of bacteria present in the water, and other factors.

Pictures of the lake have started to circulate online again, with resident Donna Raistrick heavily criticising the smell. "The stench is unbearable and more than likely toxic; it will no doubt get worse in the heat," she wrote on Facebook.

A spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council responded: "A suspected case of algae at the southern Skegness Boating Lake was treated earlier this year with non-toxic chemicals and other products to deter its spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad