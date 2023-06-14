Anglian Water investing in water works upgrade at Osbournby

Anglian Water is set to upgrade Osbournby’s Water Recycling Centre, installing new equipment which will remove phosphorous from waste water.

The water recycling centre on The Drove, Osbournby. Photo: Google

Work is due to start on site at Osbournby WRC, off The Drove, this month and is expected to finish by March 2024.

Anglian Water says customers in the local area should not experience any disruption.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The investment, worth more than £2.9 million, includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove even more phosphorous from wastewater. This equipment will help remove harmful algae growth and improve water quality in local watercourses.

This investment means the water entering the South Beck will be even cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities. That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers.”