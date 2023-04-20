Anglian Water's £7.2 million investment to improve water quality in Louth

​An investment worth more than £7.2 million will see water quality in Louth improved, Anglian Water has said.

Work to upgrade Louth’s Water Recycling Centre (WRC) located in Keddington Corner, is set to begin this month, which will see new equipment installed to remove phosphorous from wastewater, improving river water quality nearby, with work expected to finish by autumn 2023.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products, but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The upgrade includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove even more phosphorous from wastewater.

Anglian Water’s team has used detailed modelling of the local system to design a robust engineering scheme which will help to protect local watercourses in Louth now and in the future. This investment means the water entering the Louth Canal from Louth WRC will be even cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality in the river.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to Louth’s Water Recycling Centre will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities. That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers.”

