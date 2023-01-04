A fly-tip left between North Cotes and Marshchapel has seen an old sofa, suitcases, and child's tablet cases scattered across the road, and East Lindsey District Council is now appealing for witnesses.

The flytip on Sheep Marsh Lane near North Cotes. Photo: Samantha Buckenham

The items were first seen dumped on Sheep Marsh Lane on Thursday, December 29, blocking the road, and also includes old furniture, lengths of rope, and children’s toys, and the fly-tip is still there nearly a week later today (Wednesday).

East Lindsey District Council have confirmed that the flytipping incident has been reported to them by a local councillor, as well as a number of local residents, and officers are currently at the scene to gather evidence.

A spokesman said: “The council is now investigating to find out who is responsible for this incident, and we are now appealing for witness statements from anyone who saw this incident.

"The investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone witnessed this flytip, you are asked to contact ELDC by calling 01507 601111.

Advice on East Lindsey District Council’s website states that householders are legally responsible for disposing of rubbish correctly, and anyone caught flytipping could be fined up to £5,000.

If someone else disposes of your rubbish for you, make sure you have their name, address, vehicle description and vehicle registration number, and check that the service is licensed by calling the Environment Agency on 08708 506 506 or visiting their website at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

