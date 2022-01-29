Appeal to report fly-tipping after action is taken to clear litter from A52 near Skegness

The work was instigated by Nicola McGarry, Lincolnshire Coastal BID Manager, after being appalled at the amount of litter building up on the busy coastal road.

"I was driving into Skegness and was a little alarmed to see how much litter was located on the A52 between Rectory Land and Orby Road," explained Nicola.

"My team and I are obviously passionate about the various resorts on the Lincs Coast being clean, green and attractive for those that work, live and visit; and it’s one of our four important key action areas.

"We hadn’t received any complaints as yet, but we wanted to be proactive to ensure that the A52 travelling into the resort was looking clean and litter free, in the run up to sunnier weekends and the February half term."

Upon reaching the office, Nicola discussed the matter with Mark Swift, the Visit Lincs Coast Street Ranger.

"He went to the area to have a ‘tidy up ‘and clearly, what a fantastic job he did," said Nicola.

"Mark works tirelessly to remove litter, graffiti, drug paraphernalia, clean bus stops and empty shop front doorways, throughout the BID district, as well as carrying out many other tasks, so a big thank you to Mark.

"It was really lovely to hear that Mark had received some great comments as he worked away, with pedestrians saying a ‘thank you’ as they passed and cars that had stopped at the traffic lights swiftly winding down their windows calling out ‘thank you’ and ‘great work."

A Visit Lincs Coast, Street Ranger, helps enhance the work that is being done by the Local Authority, because our Street Rangers have the flexibility to respond early, meaning that offensive graffiti can be removed or covered with paint or dangerous drug paraphernalia can be disposed of safely, mitigating the risk of a passer by being accidentally harmed for example.

This ensures a better, pleasant experience to anyone that happens to be in the area.

Waste disposal processes are in place to ensure that the rubbish is disposed of safely. Mark delivered what he collected to the BID's partners at the ELDC Depo in Skegness, where he safely disposed of it.

On this occasion Mark even took the pile of rubbish that looked like it had been fly tipped, however we wouldn’t usually do this if we felt that there was a chance of gathering evidence of who had left it, because the Local Authority, Enforcement Teams have powers to investigate and in the past they have had some success in identifying and prosecuting culprits.

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping should report via the link https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/5123/Your-Environment Litter, graffiti or drug paraphernalia can also be reported to [email protected] and the Visit Lincs Coast team can potentially deal with the matter or make the Local Authority aware.

1. A52 rubbish Mark Swift, the Visit Lincs Coast Street Ranger, has been praised for his efforts in clearing the rubbish. Photo: JPI Media

2. A52 rubbish The A52 after it had been cleared. Photo: JPI Media

3. A52 rubbish Rubbish on the A52. Photo: JPI Media

4. A52 rubbish Some of the rubbish was clearly fly-tipping. Photo: JPI Media