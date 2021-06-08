Arrival of gates one of the final barrier pieces

Boston Barrier's new set of defence gates arrive from Holland. EMN-210706-111633005

Their arrival across the North Sea marks another significant milestone in the construction of the £100m Environment Agency scheme.

The vertical sector gates will be one of the final large components of the scheme, which will help protect hundreds of homes and business.

The gates were transported across the North Sea from Rotterdam by barge, as was the primary barrier gate, which opened in December 2020.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210706-111520005

The Boston Barrier scheme is expected to be fully completed at the end of 2022. Work on the scheme, which was identified by the Government as critical infrastructure, has continued in line with the Government’s coronavirus advice.

Adam Robinson, Boston Barrier project director for the Environment Agency, said: “The delivery of the vertical sector gates is another exciting milestone in this important scheme which takes us one step closer to final project completion.

“These new gates will replace the current ones installed at the Port of Boston wet dock entrance, which were overtopped in the 2013 tidal surge.

“They will ensure continuity in the defence and better protection of homes and businesses downstream of the primary barrier gate over the next 100 years.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210706-111456005

The gates were lifted from the barge by crane onto self-propelled modular transporters, a type of remotely controlled vehicle, and were driven to a temporary storage location on site in the coming days.

They will then be installed in the wet dock entrance by the project’s contractors later this year.

Once installed and fully operational, the gates will better protect a further 524 properties from tidal flooding.

This will take the total number of homes and businesses in Boston being better protected by the scheme to more than 14,000.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210706-111421005

Hollandia Infra, the Dutch company which manufactured the gates, has painted them with three layers of a 150um technical coating, ensuring they have sufficient corrosion protection for their 100-year design lifetime.

The scheme, along with the adjoining Boston Haven Banks Improvement Scheme – a separate Environment Agency project, which is raising the river banks either side of the Haven – is part of the Boston Combined Strategy, which provides a 100-year flood risk management plan for Boston.

Boston Barrier's new set of defence gates arrive from Holland. EMN-210706-111546005

The gates have been manufactured by Dutch companyHollandia Infra