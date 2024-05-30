Beach cleans planned on coast for World Ocean Day

The beach at Sandilands. ©National Trust Images/John Miller

​Residents on the coast are being urged to play their part keeping our beaches clean as part of World Ocean Day.

​As part of the Big Help Out and Great Big Green Week, residents and visitors to beaches along the coast from Skegness to Mablethorpe are invited to take part in a number of beach clean events on Saturday (June 8).

Meeting places for these will be at Mablethorpe Library, SandiDunes Café Kiosk at National Trust Sandilands, Huttoft Car Terrace at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, and Winthorpe Beach, Skegness – all beginning at 10 am.

Limited supplies of gloves, bags, and litter pickers will be available, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own equipment.

A litter pick produced this plastic litter.

The event coincides with The Big Help Out - a campaign to raise awareness of volunteering across the UK and provide opportunities for people to volunteer in their communities, as well as Great Big Green Week.

Dave Miller, Coast and The Wash Warden at Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Pollution, whether big or small, significantly harms our ocean and its inhabitants. Microplastics are being eaten by organisms, animals are getting tangled in plastic, and seals are mistaking chemical pollution for food.

"The state of our seas is deeply concerning based on all of this. However, participating in a beach clean helps support a healthy ocean and planet.”

Helen Parkhurst, CSA of Mablethorpe Library, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the World Ocean Day Beach Clean. We’ve supported beach cleans in Mablethorpe for the past four years and are excited about extending our commitments to this special beach clean linking up the Lincolnshire coast.