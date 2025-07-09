‘Big bin’ service to become business as usual in West Lindsey

A 660 litre bin, available for hire from West Lindsey District Council. Credit: WLDC

A scheme offering residents big bins for hire is likely to become permanent in West Lindsey.

Hundreds were hired during the first year of the Big Bin Clear Out trial to get rid of large amounts of household waste, particularly for those who couldn’t get to their local tip.

The bins on offer are around three or six times bigger than a typical wheelie bin, with the council saying they’re suitable for spring cleans or major clear-outs.

West Lindsey District Councillors were likely to recommend making the scheme business as usual due to the demand.

A 1,100-litre bin can be hired for a week for £60, and a 660-litre bin costs £50.

A total of 437 of the large bins were hired over the year, according to council figures, with another 27 of the smaller ones.

Gainsborough was by far the most popular place for the bins.

The bins are suitable for a variety of household waste, including wood, plastic items, artificial Christmas trees and shelving, with a full list available on the council’s website.

Mattresses, electrical items and any commercial waste are not accepted.

A council report says that 95 per cent of customers have left four or five-star reviews, and recommends that the trial becomes permanent.

The decision was to be made at the Prosperous Communities Committee on Tuesday (July 15).

Bookings for the extra-large bins can be made through the council website.