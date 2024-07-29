'Bin your rubbish or take it home' visitors to coast are warned after residents express disgust at litter left in Skegness.

A Lincolnshire council has urged tourists to dispose of their rubbish properly following concerns about litter on Skegness beach.

With the start of the school summer holidays, East Lindsey District Council has reminded those visiting the coast to dispose of their rubbish in the provided bins and, if they’re full, to take it home with them.

Tourists recently took to social media complaining about the amount of litter on Skegness beach, with one person calling it the worst they’ve seen in over 30 years of coming to the resort.

On Facebook, Sean Newton posted: “I went to the beach yesterday and it’s the first time in the 30 years I’ve ever been disgusted at the amount of litter on the beach.”

Councillor Martin Foster (Conservative), Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, acknowledged these concerns and assured the public that beach cleanliness remains at the top of the council’s agenda.

He said: “We are aware of recent concerns raised about litter on Skegness beach and take these issues very seriously. Maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of our beloved beach is a top priority for the council.

“We surf rake the beach every morning and put out large bins for the summer period on Skegness beach, reflecting our ongoing efforts to keep the area clean.”

Cllr Foster then addressed tourists directly, adding: “As we welcome tourists for the summer holidays, we kindly remind everyone to dispose of their waste properly. By using the bins provided and taking litter home if bins are full, you help us preserve the natural beauty of Skegness beach for everyone to enjoy.

“Let’s all do our part to keep our beach clean and protect our environment. Thank you for your cooperation and support.”