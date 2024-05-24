Biogas battle
Stream BioEnergy, from Ireland, is proposing to locate an anaerobic digestor plant on land to the west of Moy Park’s poultry processing factory in Anwick.
Company officials had already made presentations to residents and the parish council and were to inform North Kesteven District Councillors at a Pre Application Planning Forum on Tuesday (May 14), but this has been postponed.
NKDC officials were informed that Stream BioEnergy recently extended the deadline for their on-going non-statutory consultation. They stated: “The applicant wishes to continue their engagement with the community and stakeholders and give appropriate attention to all the matters raised, prior to presenting their proposed scheme to the council.”
According to the report to councillors, the proposed development will take a range of waste streams but primarily from Moy Park’s sites converting waste as a raw material to biogas energy and a range of other by-products.
A number of Anwick residents are already expressing their concerns about the impact on the village in terms of greater industrialisation, possible pollution, explosions very close to a residential area and increased traffic hazards as chicken manure would be brought from Moy Park sites across the East Midlands.
Resident Julie Dixon, who lives close to the site claimed house prices are already falling and they are petitioning villagers against the proposal. She took villagers on a tour around the site on May 12 explaining her concerns.
She has created Anwick Action Group with fellow campaigner Jayne Bond.
Jayne said: “Regrettably, Stream Bioenergy's recent public consultation was poorly organised, to say the least. Many residents, including myself, were unaware of its occurrence, highlighting the disorganisation surrounding the matter.”
The application will be decided by Lincolnshire County Council but NKDC is a consultee. The report stated: “The proposed development represents a significant investment in the North Kesteven economy.”
Stream BioEnergy was approached for comment.