Boston-area nature reserve plays host to international delegation of researchers
RSPB Frampton Marsh welcomed the party from NABU on Friday (July 11).
NABU (The Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union), founded in 1899, is German BirdLife International partner of the RSPB.
The visiting group of ornithologists and conservationists are based at NABU’s centre for avian research and conservation, the Michael-Otto-Institute, in northern Germany.
RSPB Frampton Marsh is considered to be a nationally important nature reserve for breeding wading birds such as avocet, redshank, and lapwing. It is home to more breeding pairs of wading birds than any other RSPB reserve on the UK mainland.
As well as learning about the RSPB’s approach to managing breeding waders on the Lincolnshire coast, the delegation shared their own experiences of protecting similar species on Germany’s beaches and wetlands.
Frampton Marsh senior site manager John Badley said: “It was wonderful to see and discuss coastal breeding birds with our BirdLife International partners from Germany and to help each other with problem solving of some of the issues these birds are facing across the East Atlantic Flyway, from issues as diverse as climate change and disturbance, to habitat management and predation.
“We learned a great deal from each other’s experiences.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.