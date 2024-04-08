Boston barrier to close today ahead of large tidal surge and stormy conditions

The Boston Barrier, pictures when it closed for the first time in November, 2021.

Boston’s multi-million pound flood barrier is to close today amid concerns for potential flooding in the area.

The action is being taken due to “unusually high tide levels” along the Lincolnshire coastline as another storm is set to batter parts of the UK.

Boston Borough Council says it has been alerted to the preventative action by the Environment Agency (EA).

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the authority said a short while ago: “We have been advised by the Environment Agency that they will be closing the Boston Barrier today at 14:30 BST (Monday 08/04/2024).

“This decision has been made following close monitoring of tidal forecasts and a potential tide which is currently expected to peak just above the Barrier trigger level at 18:30 BST on Monday 08/04/2024.”

In a flood alert today, the EA states: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the East Coast of England this evening. This will lead to unusually high tidal levels along the Lincolnshire Coastline. The time and date of the forecast high water is 17:45 on 08 April 2024, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

"The high tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences. Low lying coastal land and roads will be affected first.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring tide levels, and have staff in the field checking our defences and closing tidal gates where required. Please avoid using low lying coastal footpaths near beaches or promenades and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous. This message will be updated online and on FloodLine by 17:00 on 09 April 2024, or before if the situation changes.”