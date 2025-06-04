Boston Barrier undergoing 'essential maintenance work'

The Boston Barrier is currently undergoing ‘essential maintenance work’ – leading to disruption for river users, but no change in terms of the town’s protection against tidal flooding, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

The multi-million pound civil engineering project, based along the Haven, reduces the risk of tidal flooding to about 14,000 homes and businesses in the town.

It became fully operational in December 2020.

This week, the barrier has been closed to allow for maintenance work to take place.

The closure is expected to last until next Sunday, June 15, when it will be lowered back into its recess in the river.

While in its current ‘maintenance position’, flows from the Witham and South Forty Foot catchments are able to discharge beneath it. As such, the work does not affect river levels.

However, there is no access through the barrier for river traffic in either direction.

A spokesperson for the EA said the closure was taking place to ‘allow for essential maintenance work for the continued reliable operation of the barrier’.

It said it would be ‘closely monitoring’ the weather, river levels and tidal forecasts during the closure in case the barriers needs to be opened or put into its defence position.

“Should the need arise, we will alter or suspend our programme of work,” they said.

“We appreciate the continued patience and co-operation of all river users whilst the Boston Barrier Scheme is completed,” they added.