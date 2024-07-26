Boston Borough Council’s Cabinet approves pilot community skip service to combat fly-tipping
The trial will provide local residents with a convenient way to dispose of bulky items and unwanted rubbish closer to their homes.
The initiative, proposed to operate initially from St Georges Road Car Park (PE21 8YB), will feature two skips—one for unwanted household items and one for furniture—alongside a separate vehicle for disposing of electrical and electronic equipment, such as fridges, freezers, and washing machines.
Cllr Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder – Environmental at Boston Borough Council, said: “With this pilot scheme we hope to see it have a positive impact in reducing fly-tipping in this area of Boston.
“The town centre location has been chosen because of the cases of fly-tipping in this area so we are taking a proactive approach, trying something different and see if that has a positive impact.
“Following the pilot we will assess its success and there could be a chance this becomes a regular service which could lead to the extension of the scheme as well as in other hotspots of the borough, including village locations.
“Please make the most of the opportunity to use this free service for the trial dates in August/September and in November.”
The community skip service represents Boston Borough Council's commitment to maintaining a cleaner environment and supporting residents in managing their waste responsibly.
The trial's outcomes will inform future decisions on the continuation and potential expansion of the service.
