Boston crowded the 'nation's leader in this surprising new report
Boston has been crowned England’s most ‘eco-friendly borough’ in a new data report by Europe’s leading residential solar marketplace – Otovo.
The company says looked into areas which are at the forefront of solar installation, and “actively contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.”
Utilising data from the MCS Installations Database, Otovo focused on the percentage of the population with solar panels installed.
Boston is said to be the nation’s leader in this area – with a total of 5.76% of homes having solar installations, followed closely by South Hams in Devon and South Cambridgeshire.
An Otovo spokesperson explained: “Unsurprisingly, the City of London ranks at the opposite end of the spectrum, where a mere 0.04% of households have embraced solar panels. The transient nature of the London population, lack of space, and lower home ownership rates have all been noted as reasons for this apathy towards solar energy.”
They added: “The high take up in Boston may be due to the grant, made possible through the Government’s ‘Sustainable Warmth Programme’ whereby residents across Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland are provided with funding between £5,000-£25,000 to undertake energy efficiency improvements, including low-energy lighting upgrades and solar panels.”