The borough has been labelled “the nation’s leader” in a new environmental report – beating Devon and the Isles of Scilly, among others.

Boston has been crowned the nation's most eco-friendly area for having the highest number of solar panel installations per population number..

Boston has been crowned England’s most ‘eco-friendly borough’ in a new data report by Europe’s leading residential solar marketplace – Otovo.

The company says looked into areas which are at the forefront of solar installation, and “actively contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Utilising data from the MCS Installations Database, Otovo focused on the percentage of the population with solar panels installed.

Boston is said to be the nation’s leader in this area – with a total of 5.76% of homes having solar installations, followed closely by South Hams in Devon and South Cambridgeshire.

An Otovo spokesperson explained: “Unsurprisingly, the City of London ranks at the opposite end of the spectrum, where a mere 0.04% of households have embraced solar panels. The transient nature of the London population, lack of space, and lower home ownership rates have all been noted as reasons for this apathy towards solar energy.”