Boston scores In Bloom gold and judges award for the buoys

Boston In Bloom has scored another gold for the town. Photo by Jaimanuel Freire Photography

Boston In Bloom chairman Alison Fairman and group treasurer Richard Barclay were presented with the gongs at the 2021 East Midlands in Bloom Awards in Grimsby on Wednesday.

The group was awarded their sixth gold in the Large Town Category, along with the Judges Award for the buoys.

The Boston Buoys Trail, by Transported Arts, was also nomintated in the ‘Best New Permanent Landscape Award’ category.

The wildflower meadow at the side of Haven Bridge. Photo by Jaimanuel Freire Photography

Judges loved the buoys’ interpretation of Boston’s maritime connections, with the ‘imaginative use of cockleshells as a mulch’, and the wildflower meadow surrounding one at Haven Bridge.

Alison said she was ‘delighted’ with the result, adding: “Thanks to all our remarkable volunteers who work in sun, rain and snow.”

One of the Boston In Bloom areas created at Boston Stump.