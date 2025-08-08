Boston welcomes Community RePaint Store

Coun Dale Broughton (right) with staff at the launch of the RePaint Store at Boston. Photo: LCC

Boston area residents have another opportunity to live sustainably, through a new Community RePaint Store opened at the town’s Bittern Way Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which opened on Friday (August 8), gives residents access to free, reusable paint.

The Community RePaint initiative collects unused and leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge. Whether you're refreshing a room or tackling a creative project, the store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council which opened the new provision at its HWRC, said: "These stores offer a brilliant way for residents to access free paint, save money, and do their bit for the environment at the same time."

This latest opening follows successful launches at the Louth, Grantham, Lincoln, Tattershall, Sleaford and Market Rasen Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Coun Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Not only does this give back to the community but supports the countywide goal of waste minimisation. I encourage all our residents make use of this service and wish it full success.”

Coun Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services said: “Leftover building and decorating supplies such as paint are often just discarded without much thought, so it is pleasing to see this facility open in Boston making disposal of used paint far easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, I would like to encourage all residents who are planning on doing some DIY, or indeed those who have just finished some DIY, to head down to the Community RePaint Store and get your hands on some free paint and help the environment at the same time!”

Residents wishing to drop off paint or collect some simply need to speak to a member of staff on site. The types of paint available depend on what has been brought in for disposal, but most types are accepted.

The Community RePaint Store is open to all recycling centre visitors from 8am to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday.

Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.

For more information on the Community RePaint scheme in Lincolnshire, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/reducing-waste