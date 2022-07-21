Botany lecture to be hosted by Joseph Banks Society

Professor Libby John is Pro Vice Chancellor and Head of the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Lincoln.

The Joseph Banks Society will be hosting their annual President's Lecture on Thursday (July 27) where Professor Libby John will deliver a lecture discussing the decolonisation of botany at The Isaac Newton Lecture Hall, University of Lincoln.

Professor Libby John is Pro Vice Chancellor and Head of the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby joined the University of Lincoln in 2010 from the University of Sussex, and over the past decade has been a key figure in the expansion of STEMM subjects at Lincoln, culminating with the establishment of the Lincoln Medical School in partnership with The University of Nottingham.

A specialist in plant ecology by background, she studied for a Master's in Environmental Technology at Imperial College London, obtaining her PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Alberta, Canada, in 1989.

Her academic research is widely published in scientific literature and has taken her on field studies all over the world and at Lincoln she ensures students are offered opportunities to connect with real research in the field.

This fascinating and very topical lecture will explore botany and how the science contributed to colonial structures and relationships in the past and how we now view botany today.

The lecture starts at 7.30 pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.