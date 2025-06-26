Call for investigation after concerns 400 farms in Lincolnshire could be lost to energy infrastructure projects

As of September last year, solar farms cover around 0.1 per cent of the total land area of the UK

A campaign group is appealing for all energy infrastructure projects within the planning system and connection queue to be paused after concerns 400 farms in Lincolnshire could be lost.

Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction (LAND) wants a thorough investigation into the handling of the projects within the UK, claiming the Government is “misleading the public”.

“We seek to challenge the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to justify the legality and morality of compulsory purchases within projects that are not intended to serve the people of the UK," a statement reads.

“Ultimately, if proven, we would formally request the resignation or removal of the Secretary of State Ed Miliband and call for a vote of no confidence in a government that persists in wilfully misleading the public they were elected to serve.

“The public should not be forced to sacrifice their property, communities and livelihoods for private companies’ profits.”

LAND is concerned about the impact of large-scale solar farms on prime agricultural land, particularly in Lincolnshire, which is a major agricultural region known as the "breadbasket of England".

Lincolnshire covers approximately 1,693,000 acres and 1.4million acres are currently farmed in the county. The average size of an English farm is around 217 acres (Agricultural facts).

In addition 138,379 acres have protected status in the Lincolnshire Wolds and are predominantly pasture. Which leaves a total of 1,261,621 acres of principally (but not solely) agricultural land.

A proposed 89,975 acres is to be used for energy infrastructure which equates to approximately 7.13% of available farmland available (excluding the Wolds)

LAND says this is a stark contrast to the nationally cited less than 1% figure which “highlights the disproportionate volume of infrastructure heading to the county”.

Currently there are over 60 major developments in the pipeline, including:

• 13900mw from offshore and interconnectors

• 5706mw other generation (gas/hydrogen etc)

• 500mw onshore wind

• 19613.6mw of solar

These, LAND say, cover over 140sq miles (89,875acres), with the possibility of 89183 acres being compulsory purchased/ acquired through NSIP.

Campaigners argue that the loss of farmland could increase food costs due to reliance on imported food, and undermine the region's agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to the local economy.

Beyond the economic concerns, there are also worries about the impact on local communities and the environment, including potential light and noise pollution, and the loss of green space.

The government is pushing for a faster decision-making process for energy projects, which has raised concerns among some that local planning processes are being bypassed, leaving communities with less opportunity to voice their concerns.

However, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has stated that it is encouraging the use of alternatives to farmland for solar development and that developers should demonstrate that poorer quality land has been considered first.

There is ongoing debate and consultation about how to balance the need for renewable energy with the need to protect agricultural land and food security.

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “Solar is at the heart of our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower. We have consented nearly 3GW of nationally significant solar projects since last July, but there are no hard targets for capacity in particular regions.

“As of September last year, solar farms covered around 0.1 per cent of the total land area of the UK, while bringing huge benefits for the British public and our energy security.

“Projects are subject to a rigorous planning process, in which the views and interests of the local community and impacts on the local environment, including any impact on amenities, landscapes and land use, are considered.”