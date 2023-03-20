Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Call for Lincolnshire to be included in review after National Grid U-turn on pylon proposals

Campaigners against National Grid proposals that could see 50 meter-high pylons across Lincolnshire are calling for a halt in consultations

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT
A diagram commissioned by Crown Estates to show what a grid without pylons could look like
A diagram commissioned by Crown Estates to show what a grid without pylons could look like
A diagram commissioned by Crown Estates to show what a grid without pylons could look like

Following a major U-Turn by National Grid over its initial proposals for 180km of pylons across East Anglia, the company has now agreed to conduct a new transmission review.

Lincolnshire County Council – who Lincolnshire World has reported claimed installation of pylons would ‘devastate the county’s area of natural beauty and impact its £650m a year coastal tourism economy’ – support an offshore alternative and say they ‘should be included in the review’.

However, Rosie Pearson, founder of Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group, who are claiming the U-turn as a result in their campaign and an important step forward in the fight to win agreement to a coordinated offshore grid, remains highly critical of the protocol around the review process.

Most Popular

She said: “It’s a double-edged sword at this point. Whilst we obviously welcome the change of heart, we are far from happy that National Grid has not yet postponed its planned second consultation process.

"It is crazy that the company plans to go ahead with the second consultation about pylons when its own division is running the review process.

"NG must delay that second consultation until the review results are known - If not it would appear that the review is not independent in the slightest - and that the pylons decision has already been made.”

The review decision comes after months of campaigning by pressure groups including Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons and locally Addlethorpe Parish Council, backed by local MPs and a 23,000-strong petition.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Now that National Grid have agreed to a transmission review to relook at the offshore grid opportunities for East Anglia its essential that Lincolnshire is included in their review so the whole region from Humberside to the Thames is properly assessed.

"I am clear that an offshore solution would be best to protect our tourism and natural environment of the Lincolnshire coast and will be the most cost-effective solution for the taxpayer.”

A National Grid ESO spokesperson said: “ Alternative transmission reinforcement options will be developed by National Grid Electricity Transmission and will include onshore and offshore options that meet required network need.”

National GridLincolnshireLincolnshire County Council