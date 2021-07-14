Call for tree-loving volunteers

TCV volunteers check on recently planted trees off Collinson Avenue, Scunthorpe (Picture: Kayley Rankin)

As part of North Lincolnshire Council’s ambitious plan to plant 172,000 trees – one for every person in the county - thousands of trees were planted earlier this year, and the TCV (The Conservation Volunteers) charity have followed that up by maintaining the new saplings.

TCV were heavily involved in the initial planting, along with other groups including charities, businesses and local schools, and are now appealing for more volunteers to join them at other sites over the next month.

All the sites are off the Ironstone Walk in Scunthorpe and have a what3words co-ordinate so volunteers can find them easily:

Sunday July 25 – Sherwood Vale (lawn.congratulations.twig)

Thursday July 29 – Ferry Road (town.lend.hype)

Tree maintenance involves walking around the site to check on the trees, weeding and general tidying up.

No experience is needed and you don’t have to commit to a set time – volunteers can just turn up anytime between 10am and 3pm.

For more information visit the TCV website or call them on 01482 620 309.

North Lincolnshire Council’s online tree counter currently stands at 62,821, with everyone from residents to councils, schools, charities and local businesses taking part in the planting and registering their trees via the online form on the council's website.