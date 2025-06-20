Cheers as councillor takes a stand against 'cynical' chicken waste biogas plant

Anwick parish councillors after a recent meeting in which members and the public voiced their opposition in advance of the planning committee meeting.

A council chamber erupted in cheers after a passionate speech against a plant that would turn chicken waste into gas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 residents from the village of Anwick, near Sleaford, turned up for a planning meeting which became rowdy at times.

The facility – built next to Moy Park poultry farm – would use anaerobic digestion to turn 120,000 tonnes of chicken poo and waste feedstock each year into a form of renewable gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, North Kesteven District Council said it wanted changes to be made to the plans before they could be supported, with the final decision being made by Lincolnshire County Council.

Residents fear the development, which is on a field outside the village, would bring extra traffic, bad smells and noise.

Developer StreamBioenergy says there would be no impact on nearby homes, and it would provide much-needed renewable energy.

Residents interrupted the meeting several times to argue with council staff, with one man shouting there were “incorrect statements” in their report, and were told repeatedly to be quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were loud cheers and applause after a speech by the area’s Councillor Meryvn Head (Ind), who described the scheme as a “serious problem” for the village.

“I stand with the people of Anwick, not speculators. Don’t bury communities under waste and lorries,” he said.

“Did they think it was a quiet village full of docile Yellowbellies who would roll over?

“As a ward councillor, I utterly reject it as cynical and exploitative. This is a failure of planning and principle which trades wellbeing for profit dressed in environmental PR.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents show the plant would include eight 25 metre-tall digesters, and two 40 metre stacks.

The council voted to make a holding objection as it waited for more information on issues including ecological and visual impact, flood risk, foul water drainage and traffic.

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) – who abstained from the vote as she also sits on the county’s planning committee – said there were “big unanswered questions” on several points.

After the meeting, residents brandished signs reading ‘Save our village’ and ‘Anwick says no to chicken poo plant’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

StreamBioenergy said in a statement: “We welcome the outcome of last night’s meeting and the planning committee report.

“We note the overarching presumption in favour of renewable and low carbon energy development, that the ‘synergy’ between the adjacent food process plant and the proposed development is recognised, and that officers agree with the applicant that the locational and employment tests of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan have been met in the planning committee report.

“In addition, we acknowledge that the report recognises the significant socio-economic benefits associated with the proposed development.

“The applicant continues to progress the planning application and is currently addressing topics raised, as is standard in this process.”

The application will be determined by Lincolnshire County Council at a later date.