Climate change back on agenda for young people in Caistor

Caistor Go2 started in January 2019 and was working on a range of projects, with the aim of helping the town get on the road to being carbon neutral.

Then Covid struck and the group had to put everything on hold.

Now though, with the recent United Nations climate change conference COP26 still fresh in people’s minds, they are back in action and in a new home.

The group is now meeting every Wednesday in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre and leader Nick McCann is pleased to see renewed interest.

He said: “It is great to see everyone back and we have seen lots of new faces too.

“The group is aimed at those aged five to 14 but we have some young helpers too.”

Last week’s session saw the young people creating signs to advertise the group and to use at some of the ongoing projects.

Nick said: “They have made a great start on the signs and we will be looking to complete them over the next few sessions as well as looking at some of the issues that affect climate change and what we can all do to help address this.”

The sessions are held every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm.

Parents are welcome to stay. The centre’s cafe is open to enjoy too.

Nick added: “We have lots of projects planned and our signs will be everywhere as we all work together for the benefit of our planet.”

