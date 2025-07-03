'Come and see realities of pylons': MP’s plea to Energy Secretary
Ms Atkins, Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle, has written a joint letter to Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and
Net Zero, for which she is asking for signatures from her constituents.
Speaking about the letter, she said: “Following the release of the next stage of the pylon consultation, I am writing to Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to invite him to visit our area and see for himself the impact that these proposals are
having on our local area.
“We know locally the devastation that these plans will cause, the industrialisation of a huge swathe of farmland, right next to an Area of
Outstanding Natural Beauty. Already, even at this stage, the stress and uncertainty being caused is having a hugely damaging impact on local people and businesses.
“I am asking for as many constituents as possible to sign my joint letter inviting the Energy Secretary to come and see firsthand the impact that National Grid’s proposals will have on our area.”
If you would like to jointly sign the letter, visit Ms Atkins’ website at: https://www.victoriaatkins.org.uk/campaigns/objecting-national-grids-shore-
