Concern for wildlife along Skegness coast after large influx of visitors

Lincolnshire World recently highlighted the problem of quad bikes being illegally used on the beach but Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve warden Kev Wilson says he is now worried about nesting birds being disturbed by people exploring the area.

This is in addition to rubbish, including plastics which threaten sea life, being left on the beach.

Lincolnshire Climate Conscious Students returned to the met at the weekend to clear up ELDC’s blue flag beach.

Examples of litter found on the beach.

"During continuous rain, several bags of rubbish were filled," said Mr Wilson.

"The most common items were single-use plastic items such as straws, around 80 black ones, and plastic cups, tissues and wet wipes, drinks cans, a few face masks, items of discarded clothing and even bedding.

"Broken glass from smashed beer bottles was a worrying sight on this very popular stretch of beach.

"Well done to Theo, Rhianna and Aide, plus a couple of parents. We would like to ask everyone visiting the coast to take their litter home with them to protect the environment."

As more and more people head for the coast following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, concern for the wildlife in the area is growing.

"It's been an incredibly busy holiday week at Gibraltar Point with the good weather.

"Visitors have been all over the site in large numbers.

"I would like to ask visitors to take care of ground nesting birds - particularly Ringed Plovers, Oystercatchers and Little Terns on the open shingle and skylarks, meadow pipits and reed buntings on the foredunes.

"We are still getting issues with quad bikes and trials bikes coming in from the north end which disturb the birds."